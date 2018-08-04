New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 18 .609 — Staten Island (Yankees) 25 20 .556 2½ Brooklyn (Mets) 25 22 .532 3½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 19 26 .422 8½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 28 17 .622 — Auburn (Nationals) 26 20 .565 2½ Batavia (Marlins) 21 25 .457 7½ State College (Cardinals) 19 28 .404 10 Williamsport (Phillies) 18 27 .400 10 West Virginia (Pirates) 17 29 .370 11½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 25 20 .556 — Lowell (Red Sox) 24 22 .522 1½ Connecticut (Tigers) 22 22 .500 2½ Vermont (Athletics) 23 24 .489 3

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Staten Island, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, Game 2, TBD

Lowell at Tri-City, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

West Virginia at Williamsport, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

