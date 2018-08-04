Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 4, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 18 .609
Staten Island (Yankees) 25 20 .556
Brooklyn (Mets) 25 22 .532
Aberdeen (Orioles) 19 26 .422
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 28 17 .622
Auburn (Nationals) 26 20 .565
Batavia (Marlins) 21 25 .457
State College (Cardinals) 19 28 .404 10
Williamsport (Phillies) 18 27 .400 10
West Virginia (Pirates) 17 29 .370 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 25 20 .556
Lowell (Red Sox) 24 22 .522
Connecticut (Tigers) 22 22 .500
Vermont (Athletics) 23 24 .489 3

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Staten Island, ppd.

Lowell at Tri-City, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

West Virginia at Williamsport, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

