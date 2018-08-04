Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

August 4, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 19 .596
Staten Island (Yankees) 25 20 .556 2
Brooklyn (Mets) 26 22 .542
Aberdeen (Orioles) 19 27 .413
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 17 .630
Auburn (Nationals) 27 20 .574
Batavia (Marlins) 21 26 .447
Williamsport (Phillies) 20 27 .426
State College (Cardinals) 19 29 .396 11
West Virginia (Pirates) 17 31 .354 13
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 26 21 .553
Lowell (Red Sox) 25 23 .521
Vermont (Athletics) 24 24 .500
Connecticut (Tigers) 22 22 .500

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Staten Island, ppd.

Connecticut at Staten Island, ppd.

Tri-City 6, Lowell 3

Lowell 2, Tri-City 1

Williamsport 5, West Virginia 2

Williamsport 1, West Virginia 0

Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 3

Vermont 6, Hudson Valley 2

Mahoning Valley 7, Batavia 6

Auburn 12, State College 5

Sunday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

