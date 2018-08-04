New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 19 .596 — Staten Island (Yankees) 25 20 .556 2 Brooklyn (Mets) 26 22 .542 2½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 19 27 .413 8½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 17 .630 — Auburn (Nationals) 27 20 .574 2½ Batavia (Marlins) 21 26 .447 8½ Williamsport (Phillies) 20 27 .426 9½ State College (Cardinals) 19 29 .396 11 West Virginia (Pirates) 17 31 .354 13 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 26 21 .553 — Lowell (Red Sox) 25 23 .521 1½ Vermont (Athletics) 24 24 .500 2½ Connecticut (Tigers) 22 22 .500 2½

___

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Staten Island, ppd.

Tri-City 6, Lowell 3

Lowell 2, Tri-City 1

Williamsport 5, West Virginia 2

Williamsport 1, West Virginia 0

Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 3

Vermont 6, Hudson Valley 2

Mahoning Valley 7, Batavia 6

Auburn 12, State College 5

Sunday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

