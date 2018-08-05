New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|25
|21
|.543
|2½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|26
|22
|.542
|2½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|20
|27
|.426
|8
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|27
|21
|.563
|3
|Batavia (Marlins)
|21
|26
|.447
|8½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|21
|27
|.438
|9
|State College (Cardinals)
|19
|29
|.396
|11
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|17
|31
|.354
|13
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|26
|21
|.553
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|25
|23
|.521
|1½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|24
|24
|.500
|2½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|22
|22
|.500
|2½
___
Williamsport 4, Auburn 3
Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen 2, Staten Island 1
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.