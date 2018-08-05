Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 5, 2018
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 19 .596
Staten Island (Yankees) 25 21 .543
Brooklyn (Mets) 26 22 .542
Aberdeen (Orioles) 20 27 .426 8
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 17 .630
Auburn (Nationals) 27 21 .563 3
Batavia (Marlins) 21 26 .447
Williamsport (Phillies) 21 27 .438 9
State College (Cardinals) 19 29 .396 11
West Virginia (Pirates) 17 31 .354 13
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 26 21 .553
Lowell (Red Sox) 25 23 .521
Vermont (Athletics) 24 24 .500
Connecticut (Tigers) 22 22 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Williamsport 4, Auburn 3

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen 2, Staten Island 1

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

