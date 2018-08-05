Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 5, 2018 9:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 29 19 .604
Staten Island (Yankees) 25 21 .543 3
Brooklyn (Mets) 26 23 .531
Aberdeen (Orioles) 20 27 .426
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 18 .617
Auburn (Nationals) 27 21 .563
Batavia (Marlins) 22 26 .458
Williamsport (Phillies) 21 27 .438
State College (Cardinals) 20 29 .408 10
West Virginia (Pirates) 17 32 .347 13
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 26 22 .542
Lowell (Red Sox) 25 23 .521 1
Connecticut (Tigers) 23 22 .511
Vermont (Athletics) 24 24 .500 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Williamsport 4, Auburn 3

Connecticut 6, Tri-City 2

Batavia 6, West Virginia 5

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

State College 4, Mahoning Valley 3

Aberdeen 2, Staten Island 1

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 5

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington