New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 29 19 .604 — Staten Island (Yankees) 25 21 .543 3 Brooklyn (Mets) 26 23 .531 3½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 20 27 .426 8½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 18 .617 — Auburn (Nationals) 27 21 .563 2½ Batavia (Marlins) 22 26 .458 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 21 27 .438 8½ State College (Cardinals) 20 29 .408 10 West Virginia (Pirates) 17 32 .347 13 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 26 22 .542 — Lowell (Red Sox) 25 23 .521 1 Connecticut (Tigers) 23 22 .511 1½ Vermont (Athletics) 24 24 .500 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Williamsport 4, Auburn 3

Connecticut 6, Tri-City 2

Batavia 6, West Virginia 5

State College 4, Mahoning Valley 3

Aberdeen 2, Staten Island 1

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 5

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

