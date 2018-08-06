Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 6, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 30 19 .612
Staten Island (Yankees) 25 21 .543
Brooklyn (Mets) 26 24 .520
Aberdeen (Orioles) 20 27 .426 9
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 18 .617
Auburn (Nationals) 28 21 .571 2
Batavia (Marlins) 22 27 .449 8
Williamsport (Phillies) 21 28 .429 9
State College (Cardinals) 20 29 .408 10
West Virginia (Pirates) 18 32 .360 12½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 26 22 .542
Lowell (Red Sox) 26 24 .520 1
Connecticut (Tigers) 23 22 .511
Vermont (Athletics) 25 25 .500 2

___

Monday’s Games

Auburn 11, Williamsport 6

Lowell 11, Vermont 3

Tri-City 7, Connecticut 4

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 5

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia 6, Batavia 0

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

