New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 30 19 .612 — Staten Island (Yankees) 25 22 .532 4 Brooklyn (Mets) 26 24 .520 4½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 21 27 .438 8½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 18 .617 — Auburn (Nationals) 28 21 .571 2 Batavia (Marlins) 22 27 .449 8 Williamsport (Phillies) 21 28 .429 9 State College (Cardinals) 20 29 .408 10 West Virginia (Pirates) 18 32 .360 12½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 27 22 .551 — Lowell (Red Sox) 26 24 .520 1½ Vermont (Athletics) 25 25 .500 2½ Connecticut (Tigers) 23 23 .500 2½

Monday’s Games

Auburn 11, Williamsport 6

Lowell 11, Vermont 3

Tri-City 7, Connecticut 4

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 5

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia 6, Batavia 0

Aberdeen 5, Staten Island 3

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

