Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 7, 2018 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 31 19 .620
Staten Island (Yankees) 26 22 .542 4
Brooklyn (Mets) 26 25 .510
Aberdeen (Orioles) 21 28 .429
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 20 .592
Auburn (Nationals) 28 22 .560
Batavia (Marlins) 23 27 .460
Williamsport (Phillies) 22 28 .440
State College (Cardinals) 22 29 .431 8
West Virginia (Pirates) 18 33 .353 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 28 22 .560
Lowell (Red Sox) 26 24 .520 2
Vermont (Athletics) 25 25 .500 3
Connecticut (Tigers) 23 24 .489

___

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport 4, Auburn 2

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City 5, Connecticut 2

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 4

Batavia 1, West Virginia 0

State College 5, Mahoning Valley 4

Staten Island 11, Aberdeen 0

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington