New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 31 19 .620 — Staten Island (Yankees) 26 22 .542 4 Brooklyn (Mets) 26 25 .510 5½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 21 28 .429 9½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 20 .592 — Auburn (Nationals) 28 22 .560 1½ Batavia (Marlins) 23 27 .460 6½ Williamsport (Phillies) 22 28 .440 7½ State College (Cardinals) 22 29 .431 8 West Virginia (Pirates) 18 33 .353 12 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 28 22 .560 — Lowell (Red Sox) 26 24 .520 2 Vermont (Athletics) 25 25 .500 3 Connecticut (Tigers) 23 24 .489 3½

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport 4, Auburn 2

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City 5, Connecticut 2

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 4

Batavia 1, West Virginia 0

State College 5, Mahoning Valley 4

Staten Island 11, Aberdeen 0

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

