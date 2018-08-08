New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|31
|19
|.620
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|26
|22
|.542
|4
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|26
|25
|.510
|5½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|21
|28
|.429
|9½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|29
|20
|.592
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|28
|22
|.560
|1½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|23
|27
|.460
|6½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|22
|28
|.440
|7½
|State College (Cardinals)
|22
|29
|.431
|8
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|18
|33
|.353
|12
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|26
|24
|.520
|2
|Vermont (Athletics)
|25
|25
|.500
|3
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|23
|24
|.489
|3½
___
Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
