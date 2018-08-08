New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 31 20 .608 — Staten Island (Yankees) 26 23 .531 4 Brooklyn (Mets) 27 25 .519 4½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 21 29 .420 9½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 30 20 .600 — Auburn (Nationals) 28 22 .560 2 Batavia (Marlins) 23 27 .460 7 State College (Cardinals) 23 29 .442 8 Williamsport (Phillies) 22 29 .431 8½ West Virginia (Pirates) 18 34 .346 13 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 29 22 .569 — Lowell (Red Sox) 27 24 .529 2 Vermont (Athletics) 26 25 .510 3 Connecticut (Tigers) 23 25 .479 4½

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, ppd.

Brooklyn 13, Connecticut 6

Lowell 3, Staten Island 1

Tri-City 8, Hudson Valley 7

State College 3, West Virginia 2

Mahoning Valley 2, Williamsport 0

Vermont 5, Aberdeen 4

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

