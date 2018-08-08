New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|31
|20
|.608
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|26
|23
|.531
|4
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|27
|25
|.519
|4½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|21
|29
|.420
|9½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|30
|20
|.600
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|28
|22
|.560
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|23
|27
|.460
|7
|State College (Cardinals)
|23
|29
|.442
|8
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|22
|29
|.431
|8½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|18
|34
|.346
|13
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|29
|22
|.569
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|27
|24
|.529
|2
|Vermont (Athletics)
|26
|25
|.510
|3
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|23
|25
|.479
|4½
___
Batavia at Auburn, ppd.
Brooklyn 13, Connecticut 6
Lowell 3, Staten Island 1
Tri-City 8, Hudson Valley 7
State College 3, West Virginia 2
Mahoning Valley 2, Williamsport 0
Vermont 5, Aberdeen 4
Lowell at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.