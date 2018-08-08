Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 8, 2018 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 31 20 .608
Staten Island (Yankees) 26 23 .531 4
Brooklyn (Mets) 27 25 .519
Aberdeen (Orioles) 21 29 .420
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 30 20 .600
Auburn (Nationals) 28 22 .560 2
Batavia (Marlins) 23 27 .460 7
State College (Cardinals) 23 29 .442 8
Williamsport (Phillies) 22 29 .431
West Virginia (Pirates) 18 34 .346 13
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 29 22 .569
Lowell (Red Sox) 27 24 .529 2
Vermont (Athletics) 26 25 .510 3
Connecticut (Tigers) 23 25 .479

___

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, ppd.

Brooklyn 13, Connecticut 6

Lowell 3, Staten Island 1

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Tri-City 8, Hudson Valley 7

State College 3, West Virginia 2

Mahoning Valley 2, Williamsport 0

Vermont 5, Aberdeen 4

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington