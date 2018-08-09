New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 31 21 .596 — Brooklyn (Mets) 28 25 .528 3½ Staten Island (Yankees) 26 24 .520 4 Aberdeen (Orioles) 21 30 .412 9½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 31 20 .608 — Auburn (Nationals) 29 22 .569 2 State College (Cardinals) 24 29 .453 8 Batavia (Marlins) 23 28 .451 8 Williamsport (Phillies) 22 30 .423 9½ West Virginia (Pirates) 18 35 .340 14 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 30 22 .577 — Lowell (Red Sox) 28 24 .538 2 Vermont (Athletics) 27 25 .519 3 Connecticut (Tigers) 23 26 .469 5½

___

Thursday’s Games

Lowell 5, Staten Island 2, 10 innings

Brooklyn 2, Connecticut 0

Tri-City 6, Hudson Valley 1

State College 8, West Virginia 7

Mahoning Valley 4, Williamsport 1

Vermont 4, Aberdeen 0

Auburn 4, Batavia 3

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Staten Island at Connecticut, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD

Brooklyn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

