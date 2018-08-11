New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 32 21 .604 — Brooklyn (Mets) 29 25 .537 3½ Staten Island (Yankees) 26 26 .500 5½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 22 30 .423 9½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 32 20 .615 — Auburn (Nationals) 30 22 .577 2 State College (Cardinals) 24 30 .444 9 Batavia (Marlins) 23 29 .442 9 Williamsport (Phillies) 22 31 .415 10½ West Virginia (Pirates) 19 35 .352 14 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 30 23 .566 — Lowell (Red Sox) 29 24 .547 1 Vermont (Athletics) 27 26 .509 3 Connecticut (Tigers) 24 27 .471 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut 2, Staten Island 1

Staten Island at Connecticut, ppd.

Brooklyn at Lowell, ppd.

Advertisement

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

State College at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, Game 1, 3:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.