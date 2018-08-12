Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 12, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 32 21 .604
Brooklyn (Mets) 29 25 .537
Staten Island (Yankees) 26 26 .500
Aberdeen (Orioles) 22 30 .423
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 32 21 .604
Auburn (Nationals) 30 23 .566 2
State College (Cardinals) 25 30 .455 8
Batavia (Marlins) 23 30 .434 9
Williamsport (Phillies) 23 31 .426
West Virginia (Pirates) 20 35 .364 13
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 31 23 .574
Lowell (Red Sox) 29 24 .547
Vermont (Athletics) 27 27 .500 4
Connecticut (Tigers) 24 27 .471

___

Sunday’s Games

State College at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, Game 1, 3:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD

Brooklyn at Lowell, Game 1, 3:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Lowell, Game 2, TBD

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, Game 2, TBD

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Penn League North at N.Y. Penn League South, 7:05 p.m.

