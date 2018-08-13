New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 33 22 .600 — Brooklyn (Mets) 30 25 .545 3 Staten Island (Yankees) 27 26 .509 5 Aberdeen (Orioles) 23 31 .426 9½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 32 22 .593 — Auburn (Nationals) 30 24 .556 2 State College (Cardinals) 26 30 .464 7 Batavia (Marlins) 24 30 .444 8 Williamsport (Phillies) 23 32 .418 9½ West Virginia (Pirates) 21 35 .375 12 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 32 23 .582 — Lowell (Red Sox) 29 25 .537 2½ Vermont (Athletics) 27 28 .491 5 Connecticut (Tigers) 24 28 .462 6½

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Penn League North at N.Y. Penn League South, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.