The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 13, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 33 22 .600
Brooklyn (Mets) 30 25 .545 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 27 26 .509 5
Aberdeen (Orioles) 23 31 .426
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 32 22 .593
Auburn (Nationals) 30 24 .556 2
State College (Cardinals) 26 30 .464 7
Batavia (Marlins) 24 30 .444 8
Williamsport (Phillies) 23 32 .418
West Virginia (Pirates) 21 35 .375 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 32 23 .582
Lowell (Red Sox) 29 25 .537
Vermont (Athletics) 27 28 .491 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 24 28 .462

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Penn League North at N.Y. Penn League South, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

