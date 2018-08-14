New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|33
|22
|.600
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|30
|25
|.545
|3
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|27
|26
|.509
|5
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|23
|31
|.426
|9½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|30
|24
|.556
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|26
|30
|.464
|7
|Batavia (Marlins)
|24
|30
|.444
|8
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|23
|32
|.418
|9½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|21
|35
|.375
|12
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|29
|25
|.537
|2½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|27
|28
|.491
|5
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|24
|28
|.462
|6½
___
N.Y. Penn League North at N.Y. Penn League South, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 6 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD
Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
