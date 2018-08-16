New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|33
|23
|.589
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|31
|25
|.554
|2
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|28
|26
|.519
|4
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|24
|31
|.436
|8½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Auburn (Nationals)
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|26
|31
|.456
|6½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|24
|31
|.436
|7½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|24
|32
|.429
|8
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|22
|35
|.386
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|33
|23
|.589
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|29
|26
|.527
|3½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|27
|29
|.482
|6
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|24
|29
|.453
|7½
___
Auburn 7, Mahoning Valley 6
Auburn 6, Mahoning Valley 3
Brooklyn 4, Vermont 1
Staten Island 5, Hudson Valley 3
Tri-City 3, Connecticut 2
West Virginia 2, Batavia 0
Williamsport 5, State College 3
Aberdeen 5, Lowell 2
Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD
Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.