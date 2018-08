New York-Penn League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 33 25 .569 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 33 25 .569 — Staten Island (Yankees) 31 26 .544 1½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 26 31 .456 6½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Auburn (Nationals) 35 25 .583 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 32 26 .552 2 State College (Cardinals) 27 31 .466 7 Batavia (Marlins) 26 33 .441 8½ Williamsport (Phillies) 24 33 .421 9½ West Virginia (Pirates) 23 36 .390 11½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 33 26 .559 — Lowell (Red Sox) 31 27 .534 1½ Vermont (Athletics) 27 32 .458 6 Connecticut (Tigers) 25 30 .455 6

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn 9, Hudson Valley 2

Staten Island 7, Vermont 3

Aberdeen at Connecticut, ppd.

Lowell 9, Tri-City 2

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island 1, Vermont 0

Auburn 4, Batavia 2

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at State College, 5:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

