New York-Penn League

August 18, 2018 11:03 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 34 25 .576
Brooklyn (Mets) 33 26 .559 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 31 26 .544 2
Aberdeen (Orioles) 26 31 .456 7
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Auburn (Nationals) 35 25 .583
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 32 27 .542
State College (Cardinals) 28 31 .475
Batavia (Marlins) 26 33 .441
Williamsport (Phillies) 25 33 .431 9
West Virginia (Pirates) 23 37 .383 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 33 26 .559
Lowell (Red Sox) 31 27 .534
Vermont (Athletics) 27 32 .458 6
Connecticut (Tigers) 25 30 .455 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn 9, Hudson Valley 2

Staten Island 7, Vermont 3

Aberdeen at Connecticut, ppd.

Lowell 9, Tri-City 2

Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 3

Staten Island 1, Vermont 0

Auburn 4, Batavia 2

Williamsport 5, West Virginia 4

State College 4, Mahoning Valley 1

Sunday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at State College, 5:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

