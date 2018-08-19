Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 19, 2018 9:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 34 26 .567
Brooklyn (Mets) 34 26 .567
Staten Island (Yankees) 31 27 .534 2
Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 31 .475
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Auburn (Nationals) 35 26 .574
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 32 28 .533
State College (Cardinals) 29 31 .483
Batavia (Marlins) 27 33 .450
Williamsport (Phillies) 25 34 .424 9
West Virginia (Pirates) 24 37 .393 11
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 33 27 .550
Lowell (Red Sox) 32 27 .542 ½
Vermont (Athletics) 28 32 .467 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 25 32 .439

___

Sunday’s Games

Batavia 4, Auburn 2

Aberdeen 1, Connecticut 0

Aberdeen 5, Connecticut 4

West Virginia 5, Williamsport 4, 10 innings

State College 5, Mahoning Valley 3

Brooklyn 10, Hudson Valley 2

Vermont 6, Staten Island 3

Lowell 2, Tri-City 1

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at State College, 5:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

