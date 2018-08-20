New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 34 26 .567 — Brooklyn (Mets) 34 26 .567 — Staten Island (Yankees) 31 27 .534 2 Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 31 .475 5½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Auburn (Nationals) 35 26 .574 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 32 28 .533 2½ State College (Cardinals) 30 31 .492 5 Batavia (Marlins) 27 33 .450 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 25 35 .417 9½ West Virginia (Pirates) 24 37 .393 11 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 33 27 .550 — Lowell (Red Sox) 32 27 .542 ½ Vermont (Athletics) 28 32 .467 5 Connecticut (Tigers) 25 32 .439 6½

___

Monday’s Games

State College 3, Williamsport 0

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 2 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.