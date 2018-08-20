Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 20, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 34 26 .567
Brooklyn (Mets) 34 26 .567
Staten Island (Yankees) 32 27 .542
Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 31 .475
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Auburn (Nationals) 35 27 .565
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 33 28 .541
State College (Cardinals) 30 31 .492
Batavia (Marlins) 27 33 .450 7
Williamsport (Phillies) 25 35 .417 9
West Virginia (Pirates) 24 37 .393 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 33 27 .550
Lowell (Red Sox) 32 28 .533 1
Vermont (Athletics) 28 32 .467 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 25 32 .439

___

Monday’s Games

State College 3, Williamsport 0

Mahoning Valley 8, Auburn 2

Staten Island 7, Lowell 1

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 2 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

