New York-Penn League

August 21, 2018 10:04 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 35 26 .574
Brooklyn (Mets) 34 27 .557 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 32 27 .542 2
Aberdeen (Orioles) 29 31 .483
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Auburn (Nationals) 35 27 .565
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 33 28 .541
State College (Cardinals) 31 31 .500 4
Batavia (Marlins) 28 33 .459
Williamsport (Phillies) 25 36 .410
West Virginia (Pirates) 24 38 .387 11
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 34 27 .557
Lowell (Red Sox) 32 28 .533
Vermont (Athletics) 28 33 .459 6
Connecticut (Tigers) 25 33 .431

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 2 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, Game 2, TBD

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

