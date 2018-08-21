New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 35 26 .574 — Brooklyn (Mets) 34 27 .557 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 32 28 .533 2½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 29 31 .483 5½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Auburn (Nationals) 35 28 .556 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 34 28 .548 ½ State College (Cardinals) 31 31 .500 3½ Batavia (Marlins) 28 33 .459 6 Williamsport (Phillies) 25 36 .410 9 West Virginia (Pirates) 24 38 .387 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 34 27 .557 — Lowell (Red Sox) 33 28 .541 1 Vermont (Athletics) 28 33 .459 6 Connecticut (Tigers) 25 33 .431 7½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mahoning Valley 4, Auburn 1

Lowell 8, Staten Island 0

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 2 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, Game 2, TBD

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.