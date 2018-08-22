New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|36
|26
|.581
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|34
|28
|.548
|2
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|32
|28
|.533
|3
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|29
|32
|.475
|6½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Auburn (Nationals)
|35
|28
|.556
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|34
|28
|.548
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|31
|32
|.492
|4
|Batavia (Marlins)
|28
|34
|.452
|6½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|26
|36
|.419
|8½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|25
|38
|.397
|10
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|35
|27
|.565
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|33
|28
|.541
|1½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|29
|33
|.468
|6
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|25
|34
|.424
|8½
___
Lowell at Staten Island, 2 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, Game 2, TBD
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
