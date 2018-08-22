Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 22, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 36 26 .581
Brooklyn (Mets) 34 28 .548 2
Staten Island (Yankees) 32 28 .533 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 29 32 .475
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Auburn (Nationals) 35 28 .556
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 34 28 .548 ½
State College (Cardinals) 31 32 .492 4
Batavia (Marlins) 28 34 .452
Williamsport (Phillies) 26 36 .419
West Virginia (Pirates) 25 38 .397 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 35 27 .565
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 28 .541
Vermont (Athletics) 29 33 .468 6
Connecticut (Tigers) 25 34 .424

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 2 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their IT modernization progress in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, Game 2, TBD

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares to refuel in midair

Today in History

1945: Truman orders seizure of US oil refineries