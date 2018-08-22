New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 36 26 .581 — Staten Island (Yankees) 33 28 .541 2½ Brooklyn (Mets) 34 29 .540 2½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 29 32 .475 6½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Auburn (Nationals) 35 28 .556 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 34 28 .548 ½ State College (Cardinals) 31 32 .492 4 Batavia (Marlins) 28 34 .452 6½ Williamsport (Phillies) 26 36 .419 8½ West Virginia (Pirates) 25 38 .397 10 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 36 27 .571 — Lowell (Red Sox) 33 29 .532 2½ Vermont (Athletics) 29 33 .468 6½ Connecticut (Tigers) 25 34 .424 9

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island 10, Lowell 4

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City 7, Brooklyn 6

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, Game 2, TBD

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

