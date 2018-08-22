Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 22, 2018
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 37 26 .587
Staten Island (Yankees) 33 28 .541 3
Brooklyn (Mets) 34 29 .540 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 29 32 .475 7
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 35 28 .556
Auburn (Nationals) 35 29 .547 ½
State College (Cardinals) 32 32 .500
Batavia (Marlins) 29 34 .460 6
Williamsport (Phillies) 26 37 .413 9
West Virginia (Pirates) 25 39 .391 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 36 27 .571
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 29 .532
Vermont (Athletics) 29 33 .468
Connecticut (Tigers) 25 35 .417

___

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island 10, Lowell 4

Mahoning Valley 9, Auburn 6, 10 innings

Tri-City 7, Brooklyn 6

Hudson Valley 5, Connecticut 1

Batavia 9, West Virginia 3

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College 6, Williamsport 1

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, Game 2, TBD

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

