Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 23, 2018 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 37 27 .578
Staten Island (Yankees) 33 29 .532 3
Brooklyn (Mets) 34 30 .531 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 31 32 .492
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 36 28 .563
Auburn (Nationals) 35 30 .538
State College (Cardinals) 33 32 .508
Batavia (Marlins) 30 35 .462
Williamsport (Phillies) 27 38 .415
West Virginia (Pirates) 25 40 .385 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 37 27 .578
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 30 .524
Vermont (Athletics) 30 34 .469 7
Connecticut (Tigers) 26 35 .426

___

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport 3, Batavia 2

Batavia 1, Williamsport 0

Vermont 7, Lowell 3

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their IT modernization progress in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut 7, Brooklyn 2

Tri-City 5, Hudson Valley 1

Mahoning Valley 3, West Virginia 2

State College 3, Auburn 2

Aberdeen 6, Staten Island 2

Friday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American