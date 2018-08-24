New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|38
|27
|.585
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|34
|29
|.540
|3
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|35
|30
|.538
|3
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|31
|33
|.484
|6½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|37
|28
|.569
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|35
|30
|.538
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|33
|32
|.508
|4
|Batavia (Marlins)
|30
|36
|.455
|7½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|28
|38
|.424
|9½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|25
|41
|.379
|12½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|37
|28
|.569
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|33
|32
|.508
|4
|Vermont (Athletics)
|32
|34
|.485
|5½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|26
|36
|.419
|9½
___
Vermont 8, Lowell 2
Brooklyn 12, Connecticut 1
Williamsport 8, Batavia 3
Hudson Valley 4, Tri-City 0
Mahoning Valley 4, West Virginia 3
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island 4, Aberdeen 1
Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 4:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.