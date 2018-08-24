New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 38 27 .585 — Staten Island (Yankees) 34 29 .540 3 Brooklyn (Mets) 35 30 .538 3 Aberdeen (Orioles) 31 33 .484 6½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 37 28 .569 — Auburn (Nationals) 35 31 .530 2½ State College (Cardinals) 34 32 .515 3½ Batavia (Marlins) 30 36 .455 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 28 38 .424 9½ West Virginia (Pirates) 25 41 .379 12½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 37 28 .569 — Lowell (Red Sox) 33 32 .508 4 Vermont (Athletics) 32 34 .485 5½ Connecticut (Tigers) 26 36 .419 9½

___

Friday’s Games

Vermont 8, Lowell 2

Brooklyn 12, Connecticut 1

Williamsport 8, Batavia 3

Advertisement

Hudson Valley 4, Tri-City 0

Mahoning Valley 4, West Virginia 3

State College 11, Auburn 10

Staten Island 4, Aberdeen 1

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

State College at Batavia, 4:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.