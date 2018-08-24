Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

August 24, 2018 11:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 38 27 .585
Staten Island (Yankees) 34 29 .540 3
Brooklyn (Mets) 35 30 .538 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 31 33 .484
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 37 28 .569
Auburn (Nationals) 35 31 .530
State College (Cardinals) 34 32 .515
Batavia (Marlins) 30 36 .455
Williamsport (Phillies) 28 38 .424
West Virginia (Pirates) 25 41 .379 12½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 37 28 .569
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 32 .508 4
Vermont (Athletics) 32 34 .485
Connecticut (Tigers) 26 36 .419

___

Friday’s Games

Vermont 8, Lowell 2

Brooklyn 12, Connecticut 1

Williamsport 8, Batavia 3

Hudson Valley 4, Tri-City 0

Mahoning Valley 4, West Virginia 3

State College 11, Auburn 10

Staten Island 4, Aberdeen 1

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

State College at Batavia, 4:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

