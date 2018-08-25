New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 38 27 .585 — Brooklyn (Mets) 36 30 .545 2½ Staten Island (Yankees) 34 29 .540 3 Aberdeen (Orioles) 31 33 .484 6½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 37 28 .569 — Auburn (Nationals) 35 31 .530 2½ State College (Cardinals) 34 32 .515 3½ Batavia (Marlins) 30 36 .455 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 28 38 .424 9½ West Virginia (Pirates) 25 41 .379 12½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 37 28 .569 — Lowell (Red Sox) 33 32 .508 4 Vermont (Athletics) 32 34 .485 5½ Connecticut (Tigers) 26 37 .413 10

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Brooklyn 10, Connecticut 3

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

State College at Batavia, 4:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

