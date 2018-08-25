Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 25, 2018 9:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 38 27 .585
Brooklyn (Mets) 36 30 .545
Staten Island (Yankees) 34 29 .540 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 31 33 .484
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 37 28 .569
Auburn (Nationals) 35 31 .530
State College (Cardinals) 34 32 .515
Batavia (Marlins) 30 36 .455
Williamsport (Phillies) 28 38 .424
West Virginia (Pirates) 25 41 .379 12½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 37 28 .569
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 32 .508 4
Vermont (Athletics) 32 34 .485
Connecticut (Tigers) 26 37 .413 10

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Brooklyn 10, Connecticut 3

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

State College at Batavia, 4:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

