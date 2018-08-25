Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 25, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 39 27 .591
Brooklyn (Mets) 36 30 .545 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 34 30 .531 4
Aberdeen (Orioles) 32 33 .492
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 37 28 .569
Auburn (Nationals) 36 31 .537 2
State College (Cardinals) 34 33 .507 4
Batavia (Marlins) 31 36 .463 7
Williamsport (Phillies) 28 39 .418 10
West Virginia (Pirates) 25 41 .379 12½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 37 29 .561
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 33 .500 4
Vermont (Athletics) 33 34 .493
Connecticut (Tigers) 26 37 .413

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont 4, Lowell 3, 10 innings

Brooklyn 10, Connecticut 3

Hudson Valley 7, Tri-City 6, 10 innings

Aberdeen 5, Staten Island 3

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn 4, State College 0

Batavia 4, Williamsport 2

Sunday’s Games

State College at Batavia, 4:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

