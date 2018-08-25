New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 39 27 .591 — Brooklyn (Mets) 36 30 .545 3 Staten Island (Yankees) 34 30 .531 4 Aberdeen (Orioles) 32 33 .492 6½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 37 29 .561 — Auburn (Nationals) 36 31 .537 1½ State College (Cardinals) 34 33 .507 3½ Batavia (Marlins) 31 36 .463 6½ Williamsport (Phillies) 28 39 .418 9½ West Virginia (Pirates) 26 41 .388 11½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 37 29 .561 — Lowell (Red Sox) 33 33 .500 4 Vermont (Athletics) 33 34 .493 4½ Connecticut (Tigers) 26 37 .413 9½

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont 4, Lowell 3, 10 innings

Brooklyn 10, Connecticut 3

Hudson Valley 7, Tri-City 6, 10 innings

Aberdeen 5, Staten Island 3

West Virginia 7, Mahoning Valley 6

Auburn 4, State College 0

Batavia 4, Williamsport 2

Sunday’s Games

State College at Batavia, 4:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

