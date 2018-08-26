Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 26, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 39 27 .591
Brooklyn (Mets) 36 30 .545 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 34 30 .531 4
Aberdeen (Orioles) 32 33 .492
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 37 29 .561
Auburn (Nationals) 36 31 .537
State College (Cardinals) 34 33 .507
Batavia (Marlins) 31 36 .463
Williamsport (Phillies) 28 39 .418
West Virginia (Pirates) 26 41 .388 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 37 29 .561
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 33 .500 4
Vermont (Athletics) 33 34 .493
Connecticut (Tigers) 26 37 .413

___

Sunday’s Games

State College at Batavia, 4:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Malaysian marines complete CARAT simulation for enhanced cooperation

Today in History

1783: Treaty of Paris signed