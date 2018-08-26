Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 26, 2018 9:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 40 27 .597
Brooklyn (Mets) 36 30 .545
Staten Island (Yankees) 34 31 .523 5
Aberdeen (Orioles) 32 34 .485
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 37 29 .561
Auburn (Nationals) 36 32 .529 2
State College (Cardinals) 34 34 .500 4
Batavia (Marlins) 32 36 .471 6
Williamsport (Phillies) 28 39 .418
West Virginia (Pirates) 27 41 .397 11
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 38 29 .567
Vermont (Athletics) 33 34 .493 5
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 34 .493 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 27 37 .422

___

Sunday’s Games

Batavia 3, State College 2

Connecticut 11, Lowell 3

West Virginia 5, Auburn 4, 10 innings

Tri-City 4, Aberdeen 2

Hudson Valley 2, Staten Island 0

Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

