New York-Penn League

|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|40
|27
|.597
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|36
|31
|.537
|4
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|34
|31
|.523
|5
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|32
|34
|.485
|7½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|37
|30
|.552
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|36
|32
|.529
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|34
|34
|.500
|3½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|32
|36
|.471
|5½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|29
|39
|.426
|8½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|27
|41
|.397
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|38
|29
|.567
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|34
|34
|.500
|4½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|33
|34
|.493
|5
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|27
|37
|.422
|9½
Batavia 3, State College 2
Connecticut 11, Lowell 3
West Virginia 5, Auburn 4, 10 innings
Tri-City 4, Aberdeen 2
Hudson Valley 2, Staten Island 0
Vermont 10, Brooklyn 9, 12 innings
Williamsport 11, Mahoning Valley 0
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
