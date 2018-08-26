Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 26, 2018 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 40 27 .597
Brooklyn (Mets) 36 31 .537 4
Staten Island (Yankees) 34 31 .523 5
Aberdeen (Orioles) 32 34 .485
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 37 30 .552
Auburn (Nationals) 36 32 .529
State College (Cardinals) 34 34 .500
Batavia (Marlins) 32 36 .471
Williamsport (Phillies) 29 39 .426
West Virginia (Pirates) 27 41 .397 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 38 29 .567
Vermont (Athletics) 34 34 .500
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 34 .493 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 27 37 .422

___

Sunday’s Games

Batavia 3, State College 2

Connecticut 11, Lowell 3

West Virginia 5, Auburn 4, 10 innings

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Tri-City 4, Aberdeen 2

Hudson Valley 2, Staten Island 0

Vermont 10, Brooklyn 9, 12 innings

Williamsport 11, Mahoning Valley 0

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

        Trump’s planned pay freeze earns criticism from at least 1 House Republican

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 The Defense News Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines emerge from CS gas cloud

Today in History

1951: Truman speech broadcast coast-to-coast