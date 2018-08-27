Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 27, 2018 10:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 40 27 .597
Brooklyn (Mets) 36 31 .537 4
Staten Island (Yankees) 34 31 .523 5
Aberdeen (Orioles) 32 34 .485
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 37 30 .552
Auburn (Nationals) 36 32 .529
State College (Cardinals) 34 34 .500
Batavia (Marlins) 32 36 .471
Williamsport (Phillies) 29 39 .426
West Virginia (Pirates) 27 41 .397 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 38 29 .567
Vermont (Athletics) 34 34 .500
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 34 .493 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 27 37 .422

___

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

        Trump gives word on federal pay for 2019

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor hands out candy to Colombian schoolchildren

Today in History

1975: President Ford survives assassination attempt