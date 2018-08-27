New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 40 27 .597 — Brooklyn (Mets) 36 31 .537 4 Staten Island (Yankees) 34 31 .523 5 Aberdeen (Orioles) 32 34 .485 7½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 37 30 .552 — Auburn (Nationals) 36 32 .529 1½ State College (Cardinals) 34 34 .500 3½ Batavia (Marlins) 32 36 .471 5½ Williamsport (Phillies) 29 39 .426 8½ West Virginia (Pirates) 27 41 .397 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 38 29 .567 — Vermont (Athletics) 34 34 .500 4½ Lowell (Red Sox) 33 34 .493 5 Connecticut (Tigers) 27 37 .422 9½

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

