New York-Penn League

August 28, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 41 27 .603
Brooklyn (Mets) 36 32 .529 5
Staten Island (Yankees) 34 32 .515 6
Aberdeen (Orioles) 33 34 .493
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 38 30 .559
Auburn (Nationals) 36 33 .522
State College (Cardinals) 34 35 .493
Batavia (Marlins) 33 36 .478
Williamsport (Phillies) 29 40 .420
West Virginia (Pirates) 28 41 .406 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 38 30 .559
Vermont (Athletics) 35 34 .507
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 35 .485 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 28 37 .431

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen 11, Tri-City 5

Batavia 11, State College 6

Connecticut 6, Lowell 1

Hudson Valley 5, Staten Island 0

West Virginia 2, Auburn 1, 12 innings

Vermont 9, Brooklyn 3

Mahoning Valley 4, Williamsport 1

Tuesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

