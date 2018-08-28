New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|41
|27
|.603
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|36
|32
|.529
|5
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|34
|32
|.515
|6
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|33
|34
|.493
|7½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|38
|30
|.559
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|36
|33
|.522
|2½
|State College (Cardinals)
|34
|35
|.493
|4½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|33
|36
|.478
|5½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|29
|40
|.420
|9½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|28
|41
|.406
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|38
|30
|.559
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|35
|34
|.507
|3½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|33
|35
|.485
|5
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|28
|37
|.431
|8½
___
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD
Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
