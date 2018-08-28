New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 41 27 .603 — Brooklyn (Mets) 36 32 .529 5 Staten Island (Yankees) 34 32 .515 6 Aberdeen (Orioles) 33 34 .493 7½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 38 30 .559 — Auburn (Nationals) 36 33 .522 2½ State College (Cardinals) 34 35 .493 4½ Batavia (Marlins) 33 36 .478 5½ Williamsport (Phillies) 29 40 .420 9½ West Virginia (Pirates) 28 41 .406 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 38 30 .559 — Vermont (Athletics) 35 34 .507 3½ Lowell (Red Sox) 33 35 .485 5 Connecticut (Tigers) 28 37 .431 8½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.