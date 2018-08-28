Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 28, 2018 11:03 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 41 28 .594
Brooklyn (Mets) 37 32 .536 4
Staten Island (Yankees) 35 32 .522 5
Aberdeen (Orioles) 34 34 .500
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 38 31 .551
Auburn (Nationals) 37 33 .529
State College (Cardinals) 34 36 .486
Batavia (Marlins) 34 36 .486
Williamsport (Phillies) 30 40 .429
West Virginia (Pirates) 28 42 .400 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 38 31 .551
Vermont (Athletics) 35 35 .500
Lowell (Red Sox) 34 35 .493 4
Connecticut (Tigers) 28 38 .424

Tuesday’s Games

Aberdeen 10, Tri-City 1

Batavia 8, State College 1

Lowell 7, Connecticut 0

Staten Island 8, Hudson Valley 4

Auburn 8, West Virginia 4

Brooklyn 8, Vermont 6

Williamsport 8, Mahoning Valley 0

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

