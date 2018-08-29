New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|41
|29
|.586
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|38
|32
|.543
|3
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|35
|33
|.515
|5
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|36
|34
|.514
|5
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|38
|31
|.551
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|37
|33
|.529
|1½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|34
|36
|.486
|4½
|State College (Cardinals)
|34
|37
|.479
|5
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|30
|40
|.429
|8½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|29
|42
|.408
|10
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|39
|31
|.557
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|36
|35
|.507
|3½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|34
|36
|.486
|5
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|28
|40
|.412
|10
___
Aberdeen 6, Connecticut 1
Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-City 7, Lowell 0
Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 2
Vermont 10, Staten Island 3
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, ppd.
West Virginia 13, State College 3
Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD
Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
