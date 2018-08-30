New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 41 29 .586 — Brooklyn (Mets) 38 32 .543 3 Staten Island (Yankees) 35 33 .515 5 Aberdeen (Orioles) 36 34 .514 5 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 38 31 .551 — Auburn (Nationals) 37 33 .529 1½ Batavia (Marlins) 34 36 .486 4½ State College (Cardinals) 34 37 .479 5 Williamsport (Phillies) 30 40 .429 8½ West Virginia (Pirates) 29 42 .408 10 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 39 31 .557 — Vermont (Athletics) 36 35 .507 3½ Lowell (Red Sox) 34 36 .486 5 Connecticut (Tigers) 28 40 .412 10

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen 6, Connecticut 1

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City 7, Lowell 0

Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 2

Vermont 10, Staten Island 3

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, ppd.

West Virginia 13, State College 3

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

