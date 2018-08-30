Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 30, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 41 29 .586
Brooklyn (Mets) 38 32 .543 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 35 33 .515 5
Aberdeen (Orioles) 36 34 .514 5
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 38 31 .551
Auburn (Nationals) 37 33 .529
Batavia (Marlins) 34 36 .486
State College (Cardinals) 34 37 .479 5
Williamsport (Phillies) 30 40 .429
West Virginia (Pirates) 29 42 .408 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 39 31 .557
Vermont (Athletics) 36 35 .507
Lowell (Red Sox) 34 36 .486 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 28 40 .412 10

___

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

        Trump’s planned pay freeze earns criticism from at least 1 House Republican

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'