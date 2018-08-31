Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 31, 2018 4:59 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 42 29 .592
Brooklyn (Mets) 38 33 .535 4
Staten Island (Yankees) 36 33 .522 5
Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 35 .514
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 39 32 .549
Auburn (Nationals) 38 34 .528
Batavia (Marlins) 35 37 .486
State College (Cardinals) 34 38 .472
Williamsport (Phillies) 31 41 .431
West Virginia (Pirates) 30 42 .417
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 40 31 .563
Vermont (Athletics) 36 36 .500
Lowell (Red Sox) 34 37 .479 6
Connecticut (Tigers) 29 41 .414 10½

Friday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

