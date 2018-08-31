New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|42
|29
|.592
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|38
|33
|.535
|4
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|36
|33
|.522
|5
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|37
|35
|.514
|5½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|39
|32
|.549
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|38
|34
|.528
|1½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|35
|37
|.486
|4½
|State College (Cardinals)
|34
|38
|.472
|5½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|31
|41
|.431
|8½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|30
|42
|.417
|9½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|40
|31
|.563
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|36
|36
|.500
|4½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|34
|37
|.479
|6
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|29
|41
|.414
|10½
Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, cancelled
Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1:30 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
