NHRA Results

Sunday At Pacific Raceways Kent, Wash. TOP FUEL

1, Antron Brown. 2, Leah Pritchett. 3, Steve Torrence. 4, Mike Salinas. 5, Richie Crampton. 6, Clay Millican. 7, Doug Kalitta. 8, Tony Schumacher. 9, Troy Buff. 10, Scott Palmer. 11, Shawn Reed. 12, Bill Litton. 13, Brittany Force. 14, Jim Maroney. 15, Terry McMillen. 16, Ron Smith.

FUNNY CAR

1, Ron Capps. 2, Courtney Force. 3, Tommy Johnson Jr.. 4, Tim Wilkerson. 5, Matt Hagan. 6, Shawn Langdon. 7, J.R. Todd. 8, Robert Hight. 9, Jack Beckman. 10, Jonnie Lindberg. 11, Bob Tasca III. 12, Cruz Pedregon. 13, Gary Densham. 14, John Force. 15, Richard Townsend. 16, Jim Campbell.

PRO STOCK

1, Tanner Gray. 2, Deric Kramer. 3, Vincent Nobile. 4, Bo Butner. 5, Erica Enders. 6, Jason Line. 7, Jeg Coughlin. 8, Greg Anderson. 9, Matt Hartford. 10, Drew Skillman. 11, Fernando Cuadra. 12, Chris McGaha. 13, Alex Laughlin. 14, Steve Graham. 15, Alan Prusiensky. 16, Joey Grose.

Final Results

Top Fuel — Antron Brown, 3.835 seconds, 322.88 mph def. Leah Pritchett, 3.849 seconds, 320.13 mph.

Funny Car — Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.033, 314.90 def. Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.115, 255.63.

Pro Stock — Tanner Gray, Chevy Camaro, 6.632, 210.05 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Top Fuel Harley — Tii Tharpe, JTR, 6.318, 225.30 def. Mike Scott, Weekend, 6.453, 209.07.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Shawn Cowie, 5.230, 277.26 def. Joey Severance, 5.278, 274.16.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Chris Marshall, Chevy Camaro, 5.455, 269.19 def. Shane Westerfield, Camaro, 5.510, 269.78.

Competition Eliminator — Brian Hyerstay, Dragster, 8.825, 137.13 def. Ralph Van Paepeghem, Bantam Roadster, 7.322, 180.43.

Super Stock — Justin Lamb, Chevy Cobalt, 8.519, 158.82 def. Kory Alby, Chevelle, 11.266, 110.95.

Stock Eliminator — Ryan Warter, Pontiac Firebird, 11.763, 109.28 def. Randi Lyn Shipp, Firebird, 10.636, 121.29.

Super Comp — Greg Krause, Dragster, 8.937, 173.81 def. Steve Williams, Dragster, 8.918, 185.97.

Super Gas — Gene Kelly, Chevy Camaro, 9.909, 161.05 def. Robert Naber, Chevy Corvette, 9.905, 162.57.

Super Street — Francesca Giroux, Chevy Camaro, 10.891, 143.09 def. Steve Beggerly, Pontiac Firebird, 10.870, 147.62.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com — Bryan LaFlam, Ford Mustang, 6.342, 224.47 def. James Rutherford, Ford Probe, 7.559, 180.65.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com — Steve Casner, Dragster, 6.699, 198.99 def. Andy Spiegel, Dragster, 6.723, 198.41.

Final Round-by-Round Results TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE — Mike Salinas, 3.745, 324.59 def. Scott Palmer, 3.840, 323.89; Tony Schumacher, 4.137, 258.47 def. Terry McMillen, 6.626, 91.90; Clay Millican, 3.777, 329.34 def. Jim Maroney, 5.406, 124.10; Doug Kalitta, 3.790, 328.78 def. Bill Litton, 3.994, 285.29; Steve Torrence, 3.801, 326.16 def. Ron Smith, Broke; Antron Brown, 3.796, 327.03 def. Shawn Reed, 3.887, 322.58; Leah Pritchett, 3.809, 325.53 def. Troy Buff, 3.798, 315.71; Richie Crampton, 4.308, 274.94 def. Brittany Force, 4.429, 238.72.

QUARTERFINALS — Torrence, 3.813, 325.30 def. Crampton, 3.863, 318.69; Salinas, 3.792, 326.08 def. Kalitta, 4.565, 170.60; Pritchett, 3.823, 319.60 def. Millican, 3.957, 266.79; Brown, 4.137, 301.74 def. Schumacher, 4.718, 213.00.

SEMIFINALS — Brown, 3.811, 323.97 def. Torrence, 3.800, 325.85; Pritchett, 3.838, 304.74 def. Salinas, 4.045, 237.63.

FINAL — Brown, 3.835, 322.88 def. Pritchett, 3.849, 320.13.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE — J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.037, 319.75 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.057, 314.46; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.045, 316.52 def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.854, 166.11; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.950, 320.36 def. Gary Densham, Mustang, 5.189, 147.13; Courtney Force, Camaro, 4.060, 317.79 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, Foul – Red Light; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.001, 313.15 def. Richard Townsend, Camry, 6.373, 106.37; Shawn Langdon, Camry, 4.017, 318.69 def. Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.026, 315.56; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.177, 301.74 def. John Force, Camaro, 5.598, 138.27; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.989, 321.04 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 4.049, 317.79.

QUARTERFINALS — Wilkerson, 4.037, 316.52 def. Todd, 4.049, 316.23; Johnson Jr., 4.074, 318.09 def. Hight, 4.551, 215.37; Capps, 3.998, 320.43 def. Hagan, 4.032, 311.27; C. Force, 4.023, 322.11 def. Langdon, 4.036, 318.02.

SEMIFINALS — C. Force, 4.011, 320.20 def. Johnson Jr., 4.062, 316.08; Capps, 4.002, 315.49 def. Wilkerson, Broke.

FINAL — Capps, 4.033, 314.90 def. C. Force, 4.115, 255.63.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE — Vincent Nobile, Chevy Camaro, 6.594, 210.08 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.601, 210.14 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.593, 209.17; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.552, 210.87 def. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.577, 210.11; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.548, 210.31 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.575, 211.00; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.546, 210.73 def. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.584, 209.56; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.548, 211.30 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.665, 207.46; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.543, 210.11 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.637, 208.84; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.549, 211.23 def. Joey Grose, Camaro, 6.723, 206.35.

QUARTERFINALS — Nobile, 6.579, 209.33 def. Coughlin, 6.589, 210.64; Kramer, 6.544, 209.92 def. Enders, 6.566, 210.47; Gray, 6.570, 210.60 def. Line, 6.573, 210.37; Butner, 6.573, 211.13 def. Anderson, 8.996, 108.14.

SEMIFINALS — Gray, 6.574, 210.77 def. Nobile, 6.606, 209.75; Kramer, 6.565, 209.88 def. Butner, Foul – Red Light.

FINAL — Gray, 6.632, 210.05 def. Kramer, Foul – Red Light.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1, x-Steve Torrence, 1,251. 2, x-Tony Schumacher, 1,090. 3, x-Clay Millican, 1,084. 4, x-Leah Pritchett, 1,083. 5, x-Doug Kalitta, 995. 6, Antron Brown, 927. 7, Terry McMillen, 759. 8, Brittany Force, 731. 9, Richie Crampton, 660. 10, Scott Palmer, 649. 11, Mike Salinas, 619. 12. Blake Alexander, 522.

Funny Car

1, x-Courtney Force, 1,300. 2, Ron Capps, x-1,146. 3, Robert Hight, x-1,085. 4, Matt Hagan, x-1,064. 5, Jack Beckman, 999. 6, J.R. Todd, 914. 7, Tommy Johnson Jr., 892. 8, John Force, 824. 9, Shawn Langdon, 736. 10, Bob Tasca III, 691. 11, Tim Wilkerson, 688. 12, Cruz Pedregon, 641. 13, Jonnie Lindberg, 598. 14, Jim Campbell, 451. 15, Del Worsham, 380.

Pro Stock

1, x-Greg Anderson, 1,189. 2, x-Tanner Gray, 1,147. 3, x-Erica Enders, 1,082. 4, x-Vincent Nobile, 1,052. 5, x-Jeg Coughlin, 1,020. 6, Chris McGaha, 939. 7, Deric Kramer, 928. 8, Drew Skillman, 927. 9, Jason Line, 913. 10, Bo Butner, 895. 11, Alex Laughlin, 681.

x-Clinched berth in NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship

