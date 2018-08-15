NHRA Schedule and standings

Feb. 8-11 — Lucas Oil Winternationals, Pomona, Calif. (TF-Doug Kalitta, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Bo Butner)

Feb. 23-25 — Arizona Nationals, Chandler, Ariz. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Chris McGaha)

March 15-18 — Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. (TF-Richie Crampton, FC-Jack Beckman, PS-Tanner Gray, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)

April 6-8 — DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-J.R. Todd, PS-Vincent Nobile)

April 20-22 — Spring Nationals, Baytown, Texas (TF-Brittany Force, FC-J.R. Todd, PS-Matt Hartford)

April 27-29 — NGK Spark Plug Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Cruz Pedregon, PS-Erica Enders, PSM-Jerry Savoie)

May 4-6 — SouthernNationals, Commerce, Ga. (TF-Leah Pritchett, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Vincent Nobile, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)

May 18-21 — Menards Heartland Nationals, Topeka (TF-Clay Millican, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Deric Kramer)

May 31-June 3 — JEGS Route 66 Nationals, Joliet, Ill. (TF-Clay Millican, FC-Robert Hight, PS-Jeg Coughlin, PSM-Matt Smith)

June 8-10 — Virginia Nationals, North Dinwiddie, Va. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Tanner Gray, PSM-LE Tonglet)

June 15-17 — Fitzgerald USA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn. (TF-Tony Schumacher, FC-Ron Capps, PS-Jeg Coughlin)

June 21-24 — Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio (TF-Blake Alexander, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Tanner Gray, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)

July 6-8 — New England Nationals, Epping, N.H. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Chris McGaha)

July 20-22 — Dodge Mile-High Nationals, Morrison, Colo. (TF-Leah Pritchett, FC-John Force, PS-Greg Anderson, PSM-Hector Arana Jr.)

July 27-29 — Toyota Sonoma (Calif.) Nationals (TF-Blake Alexander, FC-Robert Hight, PS-Jeg Coughlin, PSM-LE Tonglet)

Aug. 3-5— CatSpot Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash. (TF-Antron Brown, FC-Ron Capps, PS-Tanner Gray)

Aug. 16-19 — Lucas Oil Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 29-Sept. 3 — Chevrolet U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Sept. 13-16 — Dodge Nationals, Mohnton, Pa.

Sept. 21-23 — AAA Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 4-7 — AAA Texas FallNationals, Ennis, Texas

Oct. 12-14 — Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 25-28 — Toyota Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 8-11 — Auto Club Finals, Pomona, Calif.

Points Leaders Through Aug. 5 Top Fuel

1, x-Steve Torrence, 1,251. 2, x-Tony Schumacher, 1,090. 3, x-Clay Millican, 1,084. 4, x-Leah Pritchett, 1,083. 5, x-Doug Kalitta, 995. 6, Antron Brown, 927. 7, Terry McMillen, 759. 8, Brittany Force, 731. 9, Richie Crampton, 660. 10, Scott Palmer, 649.

Funny Car

1, x-Courtney Force, 1,300. 2, Ron Capps, x-1,146. 3, Robert Hight, x-1,085. 4, Matt Hagan, x-1,064. 5, Jack Beckman, 999. 6, J.R. Todd, 914. 7, Tommy Johnson Jr., 892. 8, John Force, 824. 9, Shawn Langdon, 736. 10, Bob Tasca III, 691.

Pro Stock

1, x-Greg Anderson, 1,189. 2, x-Tanner Gray, 1,147. 3, x-Erica Enders, 1,082. 4, x-Vincent Nobile, 1,052. 5, x-Jeg Coughlin, 1,020. 6, Chris McGaha, 939. 7, Deric Kramer, 928. 8, Drew Skillman, 927. 9, Jason Line, 913. 10, Bo Butner, 895.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1, x-Andrew Hines, 687. 2, x-Eddie Krawiec, 651. 3, x-LE Tonglet, 609. 4, x-Hector Arana Jr, 562. 5, x-Jerry Savoie, 534. 6, Matt Smith, 473. 7, Scotty Pollacheck, 449. 8, Angie Smith, 336. 9, Hector Arana, 321. 10, Angelle Sampey, 320.

x-clinched berth in NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship.

