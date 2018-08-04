Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nicholson’s 90th-minute goal lifts Rapids 2-1 over Galaxy

August 4, 2018 11:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Sam Nicholson scored in the 90th minute and the Colorado Rapids ended the Los Angeles Galaxy’s nine-game unbeaten streak with a 2-1 victory Saturday night.

Nicholson made a run into the middle of the area and finished Edgar Castillo’s cutback pass with just enough air under the shot to stay out of the goalkeeper’s reach.

Kellyn Acosta leveled it for the Rapids (5-12-5) in the 50th minute with a sustained dribble across the field and a low hard finish across the grain. It was Acosta’s second goal in as many games since being traded from FC Dallas to Colorado.

Colorado’s defensive miscommunication in the 33rd minute led to Romain Alessandrini putting Tommy Smith’s botched clearance back into the net for the Galaxy (10-8-5).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington