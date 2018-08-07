Nick Foles misses practice again because of muscle spams

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Foles has missed three straight practices because of muscle spasms near his shoulder and neck and Carson Wentz still isn’t participating in 11-on-11 drills for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Foles’ injury isn’t considered serious, but it’s uncertain whether the Super Bowl MVP will play in the preseason opener Thursday night against Pittsburgh. Wentz is coming back from surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee.

Third-stringer Nate Sudfeld will likely get most of the snaps against the Steelers with No. 4 quarterback Joe Callahan also seeing action.

Coach Doug Pederson hasn’t determined if Wentz will play at all in the preseason. He still hasn’t been cleared for contact.

Advertisement

The Eagles open their regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.