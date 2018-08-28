Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for Aug. 20-26

August 28, 2018 4:04 pm
 
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 20-26. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 11.21 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 9.7 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.38 million.

4. NFL Exhibition Game: Arizona at Dallas, NBC, 7.17 million.

5. NFL Exhibition Game: Philadelphia at Cleveland,” Fox, 6.5 million.

6. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 6.31 million.

7. “NFL Pre-Game Show,” NBC, 6.12 million.

8. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 5.83 million.

9. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 5.72 million.

10. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 5.67 million.

11. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 5.63 million.

12. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.24 million.

13. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 5.16 million.

14. “Dateline Classic,” NBC, 5.13 million.

15. “World of Dance,” NBC, 5.06 million.

16. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.01 million.

17. “NFL Pre-Game Show,” Fox, 4.9 million.

18. “Mom,” CBS, 4.89 million.

19. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.72 million.

20. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Monday), ABC, 4.62 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

