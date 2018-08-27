Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Northwest League

August 27, 2018 10:04 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 19 12 .613
Spokane (Rangers) 18 13 .581 1
Tri-City (Padres) 14 16 .467
Everett (Mariners) 13 17 .433
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 22 9 .710
Eugene (Cubs) 14 17 .452 8
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 13 18 .419 9
Boise (Rockies) 10 21 .323 12

___

Monday’s Games

Everett at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Boise at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

